Help Mayor Pete Buttigieg qualify for the Democratic debates

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a fresh and exciting new voice in Democratic politics.

He’s an openly-gay millennial, a military vet who served in Afghanistan, and an unabashed liberal from a decidedly red state. Mayor Pete minces no words when taking on Republicans (below, he takes down Mike Pence a few days ago on CNN), and he wants to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.

But that won’t happen unless Buttitieg qualifies for the Democratic presidential debates by receiving donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Please use this page to make a donation and put Pete on the stage.

A lot of us haven’t decided who we want to support in 2020. But one thing is sure, if you listen to Pete Buttitieg, you’ll be impressed. He’s great on climate, guns, trade, foreign policy, health care, immigration and civil rights. President Obama even called Pete one of four Democrats who represent the future of the Democratic party.

And finally, as a gay man, I’m excited to see a serious LGBT candidate finally running for the presidency. Yet another glass ceiling is being broken.

