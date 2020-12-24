Cong.-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Trump, Biden and 2021

Rising Democratic star Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) joins us to talk about his recent election to Congress as the first African-American and Latino member of Congress to be openly-gay, his views on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the transition, the stimulus bill, and his legislative goals for 2021. He’s such an impressive guy.

This is one of our free podcasts.

