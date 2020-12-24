Cong.-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Trump, Biden and 2021

Rising Democratic star Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres (D-NY) joins us to talk about his recent election to Congress as the first African-American and Latino member of Congress to be openly-gay, his views on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, the transition, the stimulus bill, and his legislative goals for 2021. He’s such an impressive guy.
You can watch the Zoom-video version and the audio-only version below.
